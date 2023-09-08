The number of another Chicago Blackhawks legend will hit the United Center rafters. During a Pearl Jam concert in Chicago on Thursday night, Eddie Vedder brought Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Chelios on stage to reveal that the Blackhawks would be retiring his number.

In the midst of Pearl Jam's concert at the United Center, Vedder pulled Chelios out on stage and said it was one of late owner Rocky Wirtz's "last wishes" that the Blackhawks retire No. 7. The team also surprised Chelios with a tribute video.

On Friday, the Blackhawks officially announced they would be retiring Chelios' No. 7 prior to their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 25. Chelios will be the ninth player to get his number retired by the Blackhawks, joining Glenn Hall, Keith Magnuson. Pierre Pilote, Bobby Hull, Denis Savard, Stan Mikita, Tony Esposito, and Marian Hossa.

In 1990, the Blackhawks acquired Chelios from the Montreal Canadiens in a trade that sent Denis Savard the other way. Chelios, a Chicago native, spent nine seasons with the Blackhawks and tallied 92 goals, 395 assists, and 487 points. Chelios won the Norris Trophy twice in Chicago, in 1993 and 1996, and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 1992.

In total, Chelios spent 26 seasons in the NHL, and he finished his career with 185 goals, 763 assists, and 948 points in 1,651 games played. A three-time Stanley Cup champion, Chelios was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.