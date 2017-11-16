Blood, Sweat, and Teal, Episode 6: Moose Baby Timo Meier

Someone please tell Sie what “time with the moose” means in Canada.

Cutting it close before game time in this week’s episode, Sie and Kyle recap the games against Tampa Bay, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. We talk about Joe Thornton’s aging body, Timo Meier’s scoring struggles, how Brent Burns has the yips, and preview this week, all while trying not to laugh every time we bring up the Manitoba Moose and every time one of us pronounces a name incorrectly.

We also introduced a new segment where we make bold predictions for the week, so feel free to drop your own in the comments below!

Happy listening and Go Sharks!