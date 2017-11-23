Blood, Sweat, and Teal, Episode 7: The Gary Bettman Hat Trick

Happy Yanksgiving, y’all!

We’re coming in a day later than planned, thanks to the holiday season officially starting this week.

Sie and Kyle talk about the good boys Joonas Donskoi and Danny O’Regan, how Gary Bettman hates fun, a quick recap on this past week of games and a preview of what’s to come. Kyle doesn’t understand American Thanksgiving and the bold predictions carry on.

You can find us on iTunes, Google Play, and SoundCloud. Please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and leave us a rating on iTunes because we crave your love! For your convenience, we’ve embedded the SoundCloud player below.

Happy listening and Go Sharks!