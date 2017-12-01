Blood, Sweat, and Teal, Episode 8: Martin Jones [Lower Body] Injury
Blood, Sweat, and Teal, Episode 8: Martin Jones [Lower Body] Injury
We’re all thinking it.
With plenty of time before tonight’s game, because we’re totally good at planning these things, we’ve got a new episode of Blood, Sweat, and Teal: A Fear the Fin Podcast.
In this episode, we talk about the busy and not too shabby week the San Jose Sharks had and preview the games coming up, giving shout outs to the Stat Boys. We check in on our bold predictions and struggle to make new ones, take a weird detour into the ECHL, and get in loads of goalie talk — all while saying the word “groin” way, way too much. We wrap it up with an announcement about the podcast that we’re pretty excited about.
You can find us on iTunes, Google Play, and SoundCloud. Please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and leave us a rating on iTunes because we need that sweet, sweet validation on the internet. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the SoundCloud player below.
Happy listening and Go Sharks!
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...