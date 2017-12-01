Blood, Sweat, and Teal, Episode 8: Martin Jones [Lower Body] Injury

We’re all thinking it.

With plenty of time before tonight’s game, because we’re totally good at planning these things, we’ve got a new episode of Blood, Sweat, and Teal: A Fear the Fin Podcast.

In this episode, we talk about the busy and not too shabby week the San Jose Sharks had and preview the games coming up, giving shout outs to the Stat Boys. We check in on our bold predictions and struggle to make new ones, take a weird detour into the ECHL, and get in loads of goalie talk — all while saying the word “groin” way, way too much. We wrap it up with an announcement about the podcast that we’re pretty excited about.

You can find us on iTunes, Google Play, and SoundCloud. Please subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from and leave us a rating on iTunes because we need that sweet, sweet validation on the internet. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the SoundCloud player below.

Happy listening and Go Sharks!