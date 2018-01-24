Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky reportedly leaves team to deal with personal issues

The 31-year-old Dubinsky had his alternate captaincy revoked by the Blue Jackets earlier this season. USATSI

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky has reportedly been sent home by the team in order to deal with personal issues.

According to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic, Dubinsky left the Jackets in the middle of their road trip on Tuesday as struggles with "ongoing personal issues that have hampered his season and could threaten his career." Details are sparse at the moment and the team has declined to comment on the report, saying only that Dubinsky will be away from the team indefinitely.

Portzline suggested that something may have happened during Columbus' four-day stay in Las Vegas as they prepared to face the Golden Knights on Wednesday night, but said it's still "unclear" what that may have been. According to The Athletic, Dubinsky's name was not listed on any incidents with the Las Vegas Police Department within that timeframe.

It's a mysterious situation at the moment, as the Blue Jackets reportedly said earlier Tuesday that Dubinsky was going home to visit with an eye doctor. The 31-year-old Dubinsky has been been out of the lineup since December 12th with a broken orbital bone, but was hopeful to return soon -- possibly even this week.

The Athletic's report states that the doctor's visit claim was false, but Dubinsky's agent, Kurt Overhardt, says that The Athletic's report was false. Overhardt insists that his client is being sent home for medical assessment and not as a disciplinary measure.

"He was sent home for medical diagnosis," Overhardt said. "He's had several injuries this season. The club and my client decided that this was best. There are several issues we've been dealing with behind the scenes to get him healthy."

It's worth noting that Dubinsky was stripped of his alternate captaincy at the beginning of the season. At the time, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella, who has a reputation as a no-nonsense guy, said that the captaincy was revoked as a reflection of Dubinsky's poor play.

Dubinsky has played in 31 games for the Blue Jackets this season, scoring just three goals and adding nine assists.

It'll be interesting to see how this story develops over the coming days and weeks, but right now it seems to be a he-said-he-said situation without many concrete details. However, where there's smoke there is often fire, so if Dubinsky really is dealing with off-ice issues that are serious enough to threaten his career, hopefully his time away from the team will serve as a necessary and productive rehabilitation.