The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Tuesday that several players on their roster have recently tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, those players have already begun to quarantine and the team's facilities have been closed temporarily.

"The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff, community at large as set by the NHL, local, state, and national agencies," the team told TSN's Frank Seravalli in a statement. "The club anticipates players returning to our facilities next week for voluntary on and off-ice workouts."

Columbus closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena beginning the week of Nov. 16 due to the positive tests. There weren't any scheduled voluntary workouts this week as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Blue Jackets anticipate players being able to return to the team's facilities next week.

The Blue Jackets' announcement came just hours after the Vegas Golden Knights said that four of their players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Four Golden Knights players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the Golden Knights said in a statement. "Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend."

In addition, TSN reported that there could be more positive tests within the Golden Knights organization. As of right now, there were four confirmed positive tests within the team. However, there were multiple family members of Vegas players that reportedly tested positive.

The NHL is hoping to begin the 2020-21 season in early January, but have not announced a particular date yet. This could throw a wrench into those plans if more outbreaks occur.