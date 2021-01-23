The Columbus Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets have completed a trade that sees each team receive a disgruntled superstar from the other. Winger Patrik Laine is heading to Columbus while Pierre-Luc Dubois is heading to Winnipeg.

Dubois told Blue Jackets management that he wished to be traded as he negotiated for his recent two-year, $10 million contract extension prior to training camp. The front office did not feel compelled to immediately honor his request until recently when coach John Tortorella decided to bench the No. 3 pick of the 2016 draft in the first period of Thursday's game.

Laine, meanwhile, had his agent reveal to TSN that it would be "mutually beneficial" for the 22-year-old and Winnipeg franchise to part ways this offseason. He has appeared in just one game for the Jets this year because of an upper-body injury, and currently sits on the injured reserve.

Dubois has been an absolute stud the last couple seasons, with his best year coming during the 2018-19 season where he racked up 27 goals and 34 assists. The following year, he put up 18 goals and 31 assists, but also sprinkled a point-per-game performance in the postseason with four goals and six assists through 10 games. Laine was an All Star in 2017 in a season where he put together 44 goals and 70 points.

Also part of the deal is forward Jack Roslovic, a Columbus native, who is returning to his hometown. Columbus is also giving Winnipeg its 2022 third-round pick.