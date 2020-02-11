Blue Jackets' Seth Jones expected to miss 8-10 weeks following ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday and will miss the next 8-10 weeks, the team announced. Jones originally suffered the injury during last Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones originally suffered a sprain and hairline fracture in his ankle during a game on Feb. 8.

In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists while earning a +10 plus/minus rating. The All-Star defenseman also led the team with 25:17 of ice time per game throughout the 2019-20 season.

Jones scored Columbus' lone goal against Colorado on Feb. 8 and logged 23:35 of ice time. He had registered two points in the team's past five games.

In his NHL career, Jones has scored 60 goals, recorded 198 assists, 574 blocks, and 374 hits splitting time between the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. He was originally selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft then was eventually traded to the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 campaign.

The loss certainly hurts the Blue Jackets on the offensive end of the ice. Jones is currently fourth on the team in points behind Pierre-Luc Dubois, Gustav Nyquist, and fellow defenseman Zach Werenski.

The Blue Jackets are currently tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division and are seven points behind the division-leading Washington Capitals.