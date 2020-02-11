Blue Jackets' Seth Jones expected to miss 8-10 weeks following ankle surgery
In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones underwent successful ankle surgery on Tuesday and will miss the next 8-10 weeks, the team announced. Jones originally suffered the injury during last Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Jones originally suffered a sprain and hairline fracture in his ankle during a game on Feb. 8.
In 56 games this season, Jones has registered six goals and 24 assists while earning a +10 plus/minus rating. The All-Star defenseman also led the team with 25:17 of ice time per game throughout the 2019-20 season.
Jones scored Columbus' lone goal against Colorado on Feb. 8 and logged 23:35 of ice time. He had registered two points in the team's past five games.
In his NHL career, Jones has scored 60 goals, recorded 198 assists, 574 blocks, and 374 hits splitting time between the Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators. He was originally selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft then was eventually traded to the Blue Jackets during the 2015-16 campaign.
The loss certainly hurts the Blue Jackets on the offensive end of the ice. Jones is currently fourth on the team in points behind Pierre-Luc Dubois, Gustav Nyquist, and fellow defenseman Zach Werenski.
The Blue Jackets are currently tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division and are seven points behind the division-leading Washington Capitals.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
McDavid out 2-3 weeks
McDavid is second in the league to teammate Leon Draisaitl with 81 points
-
Coronavirus delays NHL stick shipments
Players are being extra careful with the sticks they have
-
Power Rankings: Pens threatening Caps
The Metro looked like a lock for the Caps earlier in the year, but Pittsburgh has emerged as...
-
Jason Zucker goes to Penguins... finally
Zucker goes to Pittsburgh in exchange for Alex Galchenyuk, a prospect and a first-round pick
-
NHL players could play in 2022 Olympics
The absence of NHL players at the Olympics might not extend to 2022
-
NHL to now handle Arizona workout case
Arizona might have to pay at least $5 million in fines if found guilty
-
NHL All-Star Game live updates, highlights
Matthew Tkachuk's 6 points help set the tone for the Pacific in his hometown
-
NHL All-Star Skills competition takeaways
Live updates and coverage of the 2020 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday night