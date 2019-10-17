Blue Jackets' Sonny Milano displays extreme audacity with sick through-the-legs goal

There's a certain level of boldness and confidence required for a professional hockey player to even attempt to go through his own legs on a scoring attempt during the middle of a meaningful game. You make it and you're a hero, but if you miss...well, you open yourself up to some criticism.

But it takes a whole additional level of boldness and confidence to attempt such a move with multiple defenders draped all over you. On Wednesday night, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano showcased that he not only has that staggering level of confidence in himself, but that he also has the ability to pull it off.

Good lord Sonny Milano out here taking no prisoners pic.twitter.com/QQI9oJK3YE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 17, 2019

With no disrespect to Blake Coleman, this is probably the best goal of the season so far. And it's Milano's first of the season. Unfortunately, it might all be down from here.

It's a move that we've seen plenty of times before but it usually comes when a skater is in all alone on a breakaway with time and space to bring such a maneuver into the realm of reality. But rarely do we ever seen it pulled off under such duress, as Milano successfully splits two defenders to break into the zone and manages to complete the style move while both those defenders are reaching in on the puck.

All his coach could do was laugh, and for good reason.

Milano, 23, was a first-round pick of Columbus in 2014, due in part because he has sick hands and offensive ability. He's seen pieces of action over the the past four seasons and has yet to consistently put it all together at the NHL level, but this highlight gives a little peak at his ceiling -- and his ceiling is ridiculous.