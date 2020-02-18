Blue Jackets vs. Flyers odds, line: 2020 NHL picks, Feb. 18 predictions from advanced computer model

The Philadelphia Flyers look to make it three straight this season over the Columbus Blue Jackets when they meet in a key NHL Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Flyers (32-20-7), who are fifth in the Metropolitan Division and second in the wild card chase, trail the Blue Jackets (30-18-2) by just one point. Columbus, fourth in the division, is 12-7-9 on the road this year.

The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET from the Wells Fargo Center. The Blue Jackets lead the all-time series 21-14-3. Philadelphia is the -145 favorite on the money line in the latest Blue Jackets vs. Flyers odds, while the over-under for total goals scored is 5.5. Before making any Flyers vs. Blue Jackets picks, check out the NHL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers over-under: 5.5 goals

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers money line: Columbus +124, Philadelphia -145

COL: Blue Jackets are second in the NHL in goals against at 147

PHI: Flyers are 10-4-4 against the Metropolitan Division

Why the Flyers have value

Philadelphia has had a lot of success against Eastern Conference opponents, going 23-9-5 against them this season. The Flyers, who face the Blue Jackets in the first of back-to-back meetings, beat Columbus 7-4 at home on Oct. 26 and 3-2 at Columbus on Nov. 27. The Flyers are 4-0 in their last four games after allowing five goals or more in their previous game.

Center Claude Giroux has been red hot of late, scoring nine points in the last five games, including three goals. He had three points on a goal and two assists in a 7-2 victory at Washington on Feb. 8 and has scored two points in two of his last three games, including a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Tampa Bay on Saturday. For the season, he has 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points.

Why the Blue Jackets have value

Even so, there's no guarantee Philadelphia is the best value on the Blue Jackets vs. Flyers money line. Columbus has played well defensively this season and has allowed just 147 goals this season, second-fewest in the league. Columbus has also played well against the Flyers, going 19-7 in their last 26 games against them and is 5-2 in its last seven games. The Blue Jackets have had a winning record in six of the past seven seasons and are 206-136-38 in parts of five seasons under coach John Tortorella.

Goalie Elvis Merzlikins has been solid this season, posting a 12-8-6 mark, including five shutouts. He has a 2.20 goals against average and a .928 saves percentage. Offensively, center Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team in points with 44, including 17 goals. The Blue Jackets are 6-1 in their last seven games as a road underdog.

