Fierce Eastern Conference rivals will face off in one of the game's most popular events on Saturday as the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings in a 2025 NHL Stadium Series game. Saturday's game marks the second time in three days that these teams will do battle, with the Blue Jackets securing an explosive 5-2 victory in Detroit on Thursday. Both teams sit in fourth place in their respective conferences with 66 points a piece, and the winner of Saturday's tilt will take sole possession of the East's No. 1 Wild Card spot.

Puck drop from Ohio Stadium in Columbus is at 6 p.m. ET. Columbus is the -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings odds, while Detroit is the -109 underdog. The over/under for total goals scored is 6, and the Blue Jackets are -1.5 favorites on the puck line (+220).

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings money line: Blue Jackets -110, Red Wings -109

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings over/under: 6 goals

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings puck line: CBJ -1.5 (+220)

Why you should back Detroit

The Red Wings won four straight against the Blue Jackets prior this Thursday's home upset, and have won each of their last four road games in Ohio. They are also 24-7-3 when they score at least three goals, and scored four or more over that four-game streak that dates back to the 2023-2024 season.

Dylan Larkin has eight goals and 19 assists in 28 career games against the Blue Jackets, and has 24 points (14 goals, 10 assists) in 27 road games this season. Detroit's power play has come alive since Todd McLellan took over as head coach in December, and they now have the second-ranked power play percentage in the league (29.3%). Columbus's penalty kill ranks 25th in the NHL, so the Red Wings will try to force the home team into making mistakes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Columbus

The Blue Jackets should have be more than confident when they take the ice on Saturday night. Thursday's victory was the Blue Jacket's third in a row, closing out a 6-3-1 stretch that dates back to a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 25. They have scored five or more goals in each of their last three games.

The offensive boost for Columbus is led by Norris Trophy hopeful Zach Werenski, who leads all NHL defensemen with 13 even-strength goals and 40 points. Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko has set a career high with 60 points registered in 56 games and enters Saturday's game on a five-game points streak. Wereknski, Marchenko and teammate Adam Fantilli are all producing at a point-per-game pace this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

