Blues activate Patrik Berglund from IR, waive Nate Prosser

The big forward is back.

I guess this answers any questions people had regarding if Berglund was returning tonight: the Blues have waived defenseman Nate Prosser and have activated forward Patrik Berglund from the injured reserve. Per the team’s press release:

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the club has activated forward Patrik Berglund from injured reserve (IR). Berglund has been sidelined since suffering a dislocated left shoulder during his offseason training this past summer. In addition, the Blues have placed defenseman Nate Prosser on waivers.

Berglund, 29, is entering his 10th season with the Blues. The 6’4, 219-pound forward posted a career-high 23 goals last regular season, while also contributing four assists in 11 2017 postseason appearances. Overall, Berglund has dressed in 637 career regular season games, recording 296 points (151 goals, 145 assists) and 212 penalty minutes. The Vasteras, Sweden, native was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, 25th overall, of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

Prosser, 31, has appeared in one game for the Blues this season. Overall, the 6’2, 206-pound defenseman has dressed in 283 career NHL games, logging 38 points (seven goals, 31 assists) and 210 penalty minutes.