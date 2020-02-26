Blues' Jay Bouwmeester speaks publicly for the first time since cardiac episode earlier this month
Bouwmeester announced that he will assess his hockey future at a later date
St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed during a Feb. 11 game against the Anaheim Ducks and suffered a cardiac episode. Bouwmeester eventually had a successful ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) procedure performed in the days following the scary situation.
On Wednesday, Bouwmeester spoke to the general public for the first time since suffering the cardiac episode.
"It was a scary thing, but it's been going pretty good lately," Bouwmeester said during the press conference. "And we'll continue to evaluate things as it goes. I'm at the point now where I feel pretty good."
Bouwmeester went on to thank the medical staff that assisted him both at the hospital and at the Honda Center in Anaheim in addition to fans that sent their well wishes. Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo and his teammates also visited Bouwmeester in the hospital in the days following the incident.
Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was also in attendance for the press conference and announced that Bouwmeester wouldn't play for the franchise during the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. Bouwmeester plans to address his NHL career at a later date.
Following the cardiac episode, the Blues placed Bouwmeester on injured reserve
