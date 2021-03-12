Goaltender Jordan Binnington is cashing in on his recent success. On Thursday, Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension to remain with the St. Louis Blues.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Binnington's new deal includes trade protection throughout the life of the deal and a full no-trade clause for the first three years. Binnington was set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 season.

"I'm grateful and I'm very proud," Binnington said during a media call on Thursday. "We have a special team here, a great core, veteran group and young talent and all the above. I'm happy it worked out."

Binnington's new $6 million AAV places him with the 10th-highest salary among NHL goaltenders. The Blues net-minder's new contract is equal to Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who also signed a six-year, $36 million deal after spending the past seven seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

"I'm not looking to kind of crush the bank," Binnington added. "It's not all about money to me. At the end of the day, I think what you look back on and you feel in your heart is the memories made and competing and being successful and going through tough times and getting out of them and being there for your teammates. We've got a good, respected group here, and I'm excited."

Following the Blues' Stanley Cup run, Binnington signed a two-year, $8.8 million contract with the team. The Blues didn't commit to Binnington on a massive long-term deal since his success was just over the course of one season.

Binnington is currently in his third season with the Blues and has compiled a 63-24-11 record to go along with a 2.38 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage over the course of his time with the team. In 19 games for the Blues this season, Binnington has accumulated a 9-6-3 record and owns a 2.69 goals-against-average.

The Blues goaltender burst onto the scene during the 2018-19 campaign when he recalled by the team in December 2018. Binnington ended up being a force in net as the Blues secured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. In the process, Binnington became the first rookie goaltender to record 16 wins in a single postseason and also recorded a shutout against the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Finals.