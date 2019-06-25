Blues sign Stanley Cup-winning coach Craig Berube to three-year contract

Craig Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in team history this month, and now the team has ensured he'll be the one to try to win them some more.

Just under two weeks after he finished his stint as interim coach with a 4-1 title-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins, the 2019 Jack Adams Award finalist has re-signed with the Blues on a three-year contract making him their permanent head coach.

Promoted behind the bench upon the team's dismissal of Mike Yeo on Nov. 19, 2018, Berube joined St. Louis as assistant head coach in June of 2017. The Blues opened the new year seven games under .500, and had the worst record in the NHL, but Berube engineered a massive turnaround. St. Louis proceeded to reel off arguably the best run in franchise history, finishing the season on a 30-10-5 tear, including a record 11-game winning streak, before rolling through the playoffs and upsetting the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final to win the Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Immediately prior to joining the Blues, the 53-year-old Berube spent one season as the head coach of the team's AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves. His Cup-winning debut in St. Louis made him only the second interim coach in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup.

A longtime enforcer during his own NHL playing career, which spanned more than 1,000 games for the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals among others, Berube returned to Philly to start his coaching career in 2006-07. Despite being hired to the Flyers' AHL affiliate, he found himself on the Flyers' own staff that same year following an organizational overhaul, and later became head coach three games into the 2013-14 campaign. He went 75-58-28 in just under two seasons in that position, guiding the team to the playoffs his first year but missing the postseason in 2014-15 before his dismissal.