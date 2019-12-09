Blues superfan Laila Anderson meets, attends game with bone marrow donor

Laila Anderson became a beloved and inspirational sensation as she cheered on her St. Louis Blues during the team's Stanley Cup title run last spring. Over the weekend, Laila got the chance to meet and thank one of the people who made that possible -- her bone marrow transplant donor.

The 11-year-old Anderson has hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare auto-immune disease that nearly took her life. She had a necessary bone marrow transplant in January and, following a lengthy period of isolation and recovery, was declared healthy enough to resume attending Blues games during their playoff run.

On Saturday, she was at the Blues game once again -- this time with her donor, Kenton Felmlee. The two met for the first time last Thursday at an event, where they shared a heartwarming and emotional embrace on stage. Felmlee, who is a pre-med student at the University of Kansas, was moved to tears during the meeting.

Laila Anderson meets her bone marrow donor

"Leading up to the donation, I was super nervous who the recipient would be," Felmlee said before meeting Anderson on Thursday, via NHL.com. "Now that I know it's this amazing girl who has inspired all of St. Louis and inspired the world, I'm so excited to meet her and tell her how much she means to me."

They met once again as Anderson hosted Felmlee as her special guest for the Blues' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Enterprise Center. She brought a sign that read "Thank you, Kenton" and they shared a hug while being shown on the jumbotron.

On Thursday, Laila Anderson met Kenton Felmlee for the first time, the man who gave her a life-saving bone marrow donation



🎥: @nhl pic.twitter.com/OkTJorwzdj — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 8, 2019

Anderson was a central part of the Blues' playoff run and was an inspirational force for both the city and the team. She was invited to travel with the club to Boston for Game 7 of the Cup Final and, after they clinched the franchise's first title, she was on the ice to celebrate right alongside them. The team also honored her on their Stanley Cup championship rings and presented her with one of her own.