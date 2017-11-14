Blues Vs. Flames Recap: Nope.

Flames scored five times in the third to engulf Blues.

Blues Forwards:

Alexander Steen - Paul Stastny - Vladimir Tarasenko

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Beau Bennett

Vladimir Sobotka - Oskar Sundqvist - Dmitrij Jaskin

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defensive Pairs:

Carl Gunnarsson - Alex Pietrangelo

Joel Edmundson - Colton Parayko

Vince Dunn - Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltender:

Jake Allen

Game Highlights:

The Blues began their Canadian road swing in Calgary tonight. The Blues were off to a fast start tonight. Just three and a half minutes into the game, Vladimir Tarasenko beats Flames starter Mike Smith. Colton Parayko left the puck for Tarasenko. Tarasenko scored his 9th goal of the year from the top of the faceoff circle.

The lead didn’t last long, as Mark Jankowski scored his second of the season on a slap shot. This goal came not even two minutes after Tarasenko’s goal.

Later in the first period Jankowski scored again. On this goal, the ageless wonder Jaromir Jagr fed the puck to a wide open Jankowski. Jankowski doesn’t miss from right in front of the net, and gave the Flames the 2-1 lead.

Towards the end of the period, the Blues got the equalizer. While on the powerplay, Jaden Schwartz scored his 10th goal of the year. It was almost a bit of luck how the Blues scored this one. Alexander Steen wound up for the initial shot. But if you had $200 stick breaks at the worst possible time on your bingo card, you’d have been able to mark that square. Although, the puck instead when to Schwartz who beat Smith with a quick shot.

Five and and a half minutes into the third period, the Flames broke the 2-2 tie. Jankowski with the hat trick bid was stopped by Allen initially. Sam Bennett was there to gather up the rebound and put in a backhanded chance.

Alexander Steen once again ties the game for the Blues. Steen scored his second of the year by just throwing the puck on net. It should be of note that Eddie Lack came in to replace Mike Smith to start the second period. Smith didn’t return and no reason was given as to why he was taken out. In Lack’s defense, the puck seemed to have changed direction right before it went in. The Blues will take it as that shot tied the game at three.

The Flames scored their fourth goal of the night on a questionable powerplay. After a scrum behind the net, a Blues player and a Flames player were sent to the box. Somehow Sundqvist got the extra roughing minor that was served by Dmitrij Jaskin. Sundqvist got the extra minor even though Jaskin was getting rode harder than a bull at the rodeo. Nevertheless, Michael Ferland scored on a rebound chance after Johnny Gaudreau got the initial shot on net.

Literally seconds later Tarasenko scored on a two on one chance to tie the game right back up at four. Tarasenko netted his 10th goal of the year.

Paul Stastny turned the puck over that led to a break for the Flames. Versteeg scored on a one timer chance that probably could have been stopped by Allen. Not a great sequence for the Blues. 5-4.

Flames scored their 5th goal on a Brayden Schenn turnover. Mark Giordano actually lost the puck in front of the net and it went right to Gaudreau. Gaudreau slaps it home and made it a 6-4 game and put the Blues and all of us out of our misery.

Wait, no this did it. Side note, in all honesty how hard is it to say Pietrangelo?

The score of the game finally reflected how both teams played. The Blues like garbage, and the Flames a solid game. Everyone was quick to blame Allen, but it was an all around awful performance. The Blues only managed to get 15 shots on goal on a guy that they lit up like a christmas tree back in St. Louis a few weeks ago. The Flames had 37 shots on goal, and what seemed like 70 or so shots at the net. The Blues play in Edmonton next. Hopefully their game will show up too.

Here’s something for are crack staff at the “No Shit” department:

Yeo after #stlblues lose to #Flames: "We got what we deserved tonight. ... We were no good." pic.twitter.com/tRvmrFZAhx — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 14, 2017

Player of the Game...

It’s 1:30 in the morning so...I got nothing. Whoever stayed up and watched that shit show.