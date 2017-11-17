Blues Vs. Oilers Recap: What a Schenn-ding

Special teams, Jake Allen and a three point night from Brayden Schenn sink Oilers.

Blues Forwards:

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Vladimir Sobotka - Paul Stastny - Alexander Steen

Dmitrij Jaskin - Oskar Sundqvist - Magnus Paajarvi

Scottie Upshall - Kyle Brodziak - Chris Thorburn

Blues Defensive Pairings:

Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo

Colton Parayko - Carl Gunnarsson

Robert Bortuzzo - Vince Dunn

Starting Goaltender:

Jake Allen

Game Highlights:

The Blues were in Edmonton last night to try and bounce back against Connor McDavid and his Oilers. Oilers countered Jake Allen with Cam Talbot. It was Cam Talbot that helped the Blues get the first goal of the game for both sides. With around five minutes to play in the first period the Oilers were on the powerplay. Talbot goest to play the puck but somehow mishandles it, and Vladimir Sobotka is right there to take advantage of the situation. Sobotka stuffs the puck in the back of the net and makes it 1-0 Blues. This, by the way, was the first shorthanded goal of the year for the Blues.

The celebration, or lack there of, was short lived as the Oilers scored just moments later. After all they were still on the powerplay. For whatever reason, Mike Yeo thought it best that Robert Bortuzzo was on the ice for the penalty kill. Jake Allen was screened in front by aforementioned Bortuzzo and Ryan Strome buried a powerplay goal for the Oilers off the bar and in. Just like that it’s a one to one game.

The Blues powerplay hasn’t looked the best at certain times. Last night however, the Blues were able to convert on one of their four chances. Alexander Steen breaks the 1-1 tie when he came down in front of the net and collected one of many Talbot rebound chances. The initial shot had been tipped off of Schenn’s stick and on goal. Talbot provided a rebound that Steen was happy to put back in the net for him.

Flashing forward to the third period, Brayden Schenn adds to the Blues 2-1 lead. Schenn and Scottie Upshall had a two on one break. Upshall fed Schenn, and Schenn did the rest as he scored his sixth goal of the year to add to his already impressive point total. 3-1 Blues and looking like the Blues are really taking command of this game.

Less than two minutes later, Schenn scored again to put this game out of reach for good for the good guys. On this play the Blues used some of that passing skill to get the puck to the net. Parayko found Schwartz right in front of the net. Schwartz then tapped it over to a wide open Schenn who slammed it home, and slammed the door shut on the Connor McDavid’s.

Let’s not forget about Jake Allen, who would turn in a solid performance last night. He also didn’t have to worry about whatever dumpster fire was in front of him for the last two games. Jake stopped 29 of 30 shots to include this bid from Jesse Puljujarvi late in the game.

The Blues took this one 4-1 in a much improved showing from the last two games. The Blues started to take this game over in the second and didn’t look back. In the second period alone they had 19 shots on goal. They’d finish up with 39 on the night. Brayden Schenn now has 25 points on the year. The Blues next tilt is Saturday night in Vancouver.

Speaking of Jake Allen...Congrats on win number 100 big boy.

Jake the Snake gets career win No. 100 and says: "I honestly had no idea." Now he's thinking about the next 100. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/7Qbi7fITjx — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 17, 2017

Yeost Game:

There was a lot for Mike Yeo to like in #stlblues win over Edmonton -- and he did: "I was happy with our entire group tonight." pic.twitter.com/Xx8vlDZD4M — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) November 17, 2017

Plus/Minus leaders even though some view this stat as hot garbage...

So ... about that entire line at the top of the plus-minus leaderboard ... #stlblues pic.twitter.com/NTCWNP129D — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) November 17, 2017

And the ouch of the night goes to...(Honorable mention to Sobotka who took one right to the face but came back)

Player of the Game:

Ron Hextall. GM of the Flyers. Thanks Ron!