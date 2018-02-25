Blues vs. Predators odds: Picks, predictions from red-hot expert on 43-11 NHL run

The Predators host the Blues on Sunday in a noon ET puck drop. The Predators are favored by 1.5 goals and the over-under for total goals is 5.5. The money line is Nashville -170, meaning a $170 bet on the Predators would return $100.



Before you pick this must-see matchup, you need to see what SportsLine expert David Kelly says.



Kelly -- a Toronto-born hockey analyst with multiple advanced degrees -- is riding an almost unheard of 43-11 run on NHL picks.



He had a streak of 15 straight winners earlier this month; anybody following him this season is cashing in at a huge rate.



Now Kelly takes aim at this Western Conference battle on Sunday and his picks are in. We can tell you he likes the Over, but his stronger pick is on the money line for one of these teams. You can get that selection only over at SportsLine.



Kelly has taken into account Nashville's strong 8-4 run in its last 12 games. The Predators are coming off arguably their most impressive victory of the season when they dismantled the Sharks, 7-1, on Thursday.



They have a balanced roster that averages 3.1 goals per game, good for eighth in the league. And an elite group of defensemen, backed up by star goalie Pekka Rinne, gives up just 2.5 goals per game, third in the NHL.



But just because the Predators (37-14-9) have posted impressive numbers this season doesn't mean they provide the best value on the money line.



The Blues (34-24-4) also have a strong defense that gives up just 2.6 goals per game. And they'll be playing with a high level of desperation on Sunday because they're in danger of missing the NHL Playoffs.



Kelly has evaluated all of these circumstances, identified an x-factor that he believes will be the difference, and locked in his confident pick.



So what side should you back on the money line: the Predators or Blues? Visit SportsLine to see the strong pick for Blues-Predators, all from an unmatched NHL expert on a 43-11 run on NHL picks.