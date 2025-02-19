Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Fall of Fame forward Bobby Hull had CTE when he died at 84 in 2023, his widow said in a statement. Researchers at Boston University's CTE Center found that Hull suffered from Stage 2 CTE at the time of his death.

Hull's widow, Deborah, said Bobby felt it was important to donate his brain to research after watching fellow Hall of Famer and longtime Chicago Blackhawks teammate Stan Mikita suffer the effects of CTE later in life.

"Seeing the pain and heartache suffered by his lifetime friend Stan Mikita's family, Bobby felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE," Deborah Hull said in a statement. "He insisted on donating his brain, feeling as though it was his duty to help advance research on this agonizing disease."

Hull, also known as "the Golden Jet" in his playing days, spent 16 seasons in the NHL. In that time, Hull scored 610 goals and notched 560 assists. Hull was a two-time MVP, and he helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup in 1961.

Dr. Ann McKee, the director of Boston University's CTE Center, expressed her gratitude for the Hull family's decision. She also said that researchers "encourage retired players and their families to reach out for help and care if they are concerned about CTE, as we are learning how to effectively treat symptoms, especially in mid-life."

CTE awareness has been on the rise in recent years after a number of prominent players were diagnosed posthumously, including Bob Probert, Derek Boogard and Wade Belak.