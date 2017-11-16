Brad Marchand, Anders Bjork placed on IR

THIS IS THE SONG THAT DOESN’T EEEEEND, IT JUST GOES ON AND ON MY FRIEEEEEENDS...

Didja like who played last game? Well good news! Some’ll be sticking around!

At best, this means these guys will be out for at least a week (when the next game is) and the team isn’t taking any chances with a miserable road trifecta by flying them out to play the Kings and Sharks. On the other hand...boy it’d be nice to have some scoring.

Get well soon, guys!

