Brad Marchand, Anders Bjork placed on IR

Didja like who played last game? Well good news! Some’ll be sticking around!

Bruins have placed Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork on injured reserve. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) November 16, 2017

At best, this means these guys will be out for at least a week (when the next game is) and the team isn’t taking any chances with a miserable road trifecta by flying them out to play the Kings and Sharks. On the other hand...boy it’d be nice to have some scoring.

Get well soon, guys!