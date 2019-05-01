Brad Marchand could be in hot water again after punching Blue Jackets player in the back of head
The Bruins winger delivered a cheap shot to Columbus defenseman Scott Harrington late in Game 3
It would appear that Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand is up to his old tricks.
Marchand might find himself in hot water for his latest antics, this time following a cheap shot he delivered in the third period of Tuesday's Game 3 in Columbus. With the Bruins trailing 2-1 late in the game and the puck frozen by Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Marchand couldn't resist taking a jab at an unsuspecting opponent.
Columbus defenseman Scott Harrington was on his knees just outside the crease when Marchand delivered a punch to the back of his helmet well after the whistle and then immediately slipped out of there.
It was a dirty play, and one that Marchand was able to get away with, as officials apparently missed it and no penalty was called. For that Marchand is extremely fortunate considering the Bruins were only down a goal and have been heavily outplayed on special teams throughout this entire series. (The Blue Jackets' game-winner in Game 3 was scored on the power play -- one produced by a Marchand penalty, no less.)
However, cameras caught the incident, which will undoubtedly be reviewed by the league's Department of Player Safety. Relatively speaking, it wasn't the hardest or most dangerous shot to the head, but this is Marchand we're talking about -- a controversial player with a lengthy rap sheet and suspension history -- and his reputation may earn him more than an average offender. Still, a fine seems more likely than a suspension, especially in the playoffs.
Columbus head coach John Tortorella showed great restraint when asked about the incident post-game.
In any case, Marchand pulling this kind of stuff isn't a good look for the veteran winger, and it's worse when you consider the situation in which it was pulled. The coaching staff likely isn't pleased with his willingness to potentially put his team at a disadvantage late in a tight, crucial playoff game.
Marchand finished the regular season as the Bruins' leading scorer with 100 points, but he's been completely blanked on the scoresheet through the first three games of this series. The Blue Jackets lead Boston 2-1 and will have a chance to push the Bruins to the brink of elimination with a win on home ice this Thursday night.
