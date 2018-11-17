Brad Marchand remains the NHL's biggest troll, waves white flag in penalty box to mess with refs

Brad Marchand had a pretty eventful night in Dallas on Friday, one that gave him a few more highlights to add to his lengthy montage of career troll jobs.

As the Bruins battled the Stars in a heated affair at American Airlines Arena, Marchand found himself hit with a series of penalties in the second period. First, he was given four minutes for roughing when he challenged Stars defenseman Radek Faksa after Faksa delivered a borderline hit that injured Marchand's linemate Patrice Bergeron.

But the real fun started later in the period when Marchand was whistled for "slashing" Stars goalie Ben Bishop while Dallas possessed the puck behind its own net. Marchand, who has a well-earned reputation of being a big-time pest, should probably know better than to mess with a goalie, but it was a pretty soft call nonetheless. One could argue that Bishop may have deserved an embellishment call on the play as well.

Unsurprisingly, the referee's decision drew the ire of Bruins announcer Jack Edwards.

"That is a slash? That couldn't have crushed a grape."



Jack Edwards was not impressed with this slashing call on Brad Marchand. 😅 pic.twitter.com/8AuBPCWy6Q — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2018

Marchand was given a two-minute minor for slashing, but he also was slapped with a 10-minute misconduct penalty on top of that once he got to the penalty box. That's because Marchand channeled his inner Roger Neilson and waved the white flag (aka a towel draped over the blade of his stick), signaling his surrender to the mercy of the officiating crew.

Well now I understand why Marchand got the misconduct LOL pic.twitter.com/yWRw1ww2wZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 17, 2018

And before officials could send him to the locker room for an extended intermission, Marchand made sure to have some fun with Stars fans surrounding the penalty box. The Bruins winger was very curious how much money those fans paid to see him play hockey.

Chirp king Brad Marchand: “How much did you pay to watch me?” pic.twitter.com/1X5NzWunqC — Adam London (@_adamlondon) November 17, 2018

Unfortunately for Marchand, the Stars and their fans got the last laugh via a 1-0 overtime victory. However, Marchand's troll game still remains undefeated.