The Ottawa Senators will be without captain Brady Tkachuk for 6-8 weeks while he recovers from thumb surgery on his right hand, the team announced. Tkachuk suffered the injury in the Senators' home-opener against the Nashville Predators on Monday.

In the first period of the Sens' home-opener, Tkachuk was cross-checked into the boards by Predators defenseman Roman Josi, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play. Tkachuk returned to the game in a limited capacity, but he was noticeably absent when Ottawa pushed to tie the game late.

After further evaluation, it was determined that Tkachuk needed surgery to repair the thumb. He now faces an extended absence, and the Senators have to stay afloat without one of their best players.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, Tkachuk evolved into one of the best players in the league. From 2021-24, Tkachuk eclipsed the 30-goal mark in three consecutive seasons. Last year, Tkachuk 's offensive numbers dipped, but his five-on-five impacts were quite strong as he led Ottawa back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

With Tkachuk out for up to two months, the rest of the roster will have to pick up the slack in order to remain in the thick of the playoff race. Star center Tim Stützle will obviously be key to that, but how much can the Sens get out of players like Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto? Their depth will be tested in a competitive Atlantic Division.