Brandon Davidson claimed off waivers by the Edmonton Oilers
The defenceman has a new (old) home after get picked up on waivers.
After being unsuccessful in finding a trade partner for the 26-year-old defenceman, Marc Bergevin made the decision to put Brandon Davidson on waivers. Though no team was interested in a trade of assets, the Edmonton Oilers took an interest in acquiring the player and his contract.
EDM claims Davidson— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 3, 2017
His departure leaves the Montreal Canadiens at the max roster limit of 23 now that Shea Weber has come off the Injured Reserve list.
Davidson was brought into the Canadiens organization from the same Oilers team just before last season’s trade deadline in exchange for David Desharnais. In 23 games with the Canadiens, he had three assists and just 13 penalty minutes. He dressed for three games in their playoff series versus the Rangers in 2017.
