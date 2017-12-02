Brandon Davidson placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens
The team could not find a partner for a trade, and this indicates the team is getting healthy.
Not long after the news broke that 26-year-old defenceman Brandon Davidson was on the block, it was expected he would be placed on waivers at noon after not being at practice this morning.
Brandon Davidson n'est pas sur la glace ce matin et il devrait être soumis au ballottage à midi.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2017
Brandon Davidson is not on the ice. He is expected to be placed on waivers at noon.
UPDATE: Davidson is officially on waivers
Ottawa re-claims Chris Didomenico off waivers from Tampa. Habs put B. Davidson on waivers.— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 2, 2017
In 23 games with the Canadiens, Davidson had just three points, all of them assists, in less than a full year with the team. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season in exchange for David Desharnais.
As the Canadiens haven’t recalled anybody, this could indicate that Shea Weber, who was placed on the injured reserve, is ready to be activated and will be in the lineup tonight, increasing the urgency to open up a roster spot.
It also means that no decision has been made on the future of Victor Mete, as he could have been sent to Junior to open up a roster spot as well. It likely increases the chances of Mete staying with the team, as they wouldn’t risk losing a defenceman for nothing if they were planning on sending him back regardless.
