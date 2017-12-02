Brandon Davidson will be placed on waivers by the Montreal Canadiens

The team could not find a partner for a trade, and this indicates the team is getting healthy

Not long after the news broke that 26-year-old defenceman Brandon Davidson was on the block, he will be placed on waivers at noon after not being at practice this morning.

In 23 games with the Canadiens, Davidson had just three points, all of them assists, in just under a full year with the team. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season in exchange for David Desharnais.

As the Canadiens haven’t recalled anybody, this could indicate that Shea Weber, who was placed on the injured reserve, is ready to be activated and will be in the lineup tonight, increasing the urgency to open up a roster spot.

It also means that no decision has been made on the future of Victor Mete, as he could have been sent to Junior to open up a roster spot as well. It likely increases the chances of Mete staying with the team, as they wouldn’t risk losing a defenceman for nothing if they were planning on sending him back regardless.

