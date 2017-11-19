Bruins assign Kenny Agostino to Providence

That must mean someone’s coming back, right?

Today, the Bruins announced that they assigned Kenny Agostino to Providence.

Agostino was largely called up as a precaution as Anders Bjork and Brad Marchand ended up “knicked up” at some point in the home-and-home with the Toronto Maple Leafs, resulting in neither travelling with the team on their western conference road trip. Agostino himself didn’t start any of the games either.

But the next game is on Wednesday in New Jersey, which would be much nicer to Brad and Anders as destinations to get to, as well as having given both almost under a week’s worth of recuperation.

We’ll likely get a better picture of how things look lineup-wise when Boston gets down to Newark. Agostino meanwhile, will return to do what he’s normally been pretty great at: scoring at will in the AHL.