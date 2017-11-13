Bruins call up Kenny Agostino and Peter Cehlarik, Marchand and Bjork won’t travel with team
Your Providence All-Star team, everybody!
Whoo boy. Lot to get to.
First, the call ups. Peter Cehlarik and Kenny Agostino have been called up on emergency basis, as the team announced today on the heels of this announcement:
Bruce Cassidy says Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork will not travel with the team today. Both were "nicked up" against Toronto on Saturday. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2017
Man, when it rains...
Agostino and Cehlarik have been doing pretty well in the AHL. After returning from injury, Cehlarik has 6 points in 6 games (3 goals, 3 assists), and Agostino has 9 points in 8 games (3 goals, 6 assists).
The Bruins are still going to be banged up well into the month of December, it seems. The lineup as it stands will continue to be Coach Cassidy’s little experimentation lab of maybe getting two points in an NHL game.
Until then, ENJOY YOUR PROVIDENCE BRUINS ALL-STAR TEAM PLAYING NHLers!
