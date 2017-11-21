Bruins Call Up Matt Grzelcyk

Local kid draws in for banged up Bruins defense

Per the Boston Bruins, defenseman and local kid Matt Grzelcyk has been recalled to the NHL roster and will travel with the team to New Jersey for tomorrows match against a suddenly difficult Devils team.

This is his second call up in 17-18 as he was called up back in October, drawing into Boston’s match up vs. Nashville on Oct. 5th where he finished with 0G, 0A, +1 in 12:11 TOI.

Over his NHL career, he has appeared in 3 games for Boston with zero points, a +1 plus-minus and 2 penalty minutes. He will likely slot into Torey Krug’s position on power play with Krug once again out with an undisclosed injury. Like Krug, he is a left handed offensive defenseman.

He has appeared in 14 games for Providence with 4 assists, 14 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. While considered an NHL level prospect as a third round pick (85th overall), he has largely been unable to make an impact on the NHL roster when slotted in. He will be turning 24 in under two months and is appraoching do or die time for securing a NHL spot with his hometown team.