Bruins captain Zdeno Chara will reportedly miss four to six weeks with knee injury
Yet another injury hits Boston's blue line, with the 41-year-old defenseman out indefinitely
The Boston Bruins are on a two-game losing streak, but they're probably losing even more on the injury front.
Goalie Tuukka Rask returned to practice Friday, as The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa reported. But Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller, John Moore and Urho Vaakanaien all remained sidelined, while captain Zdeno Chara is expected to miss four to six weeks while recovering from a left knee injury.
It remains to be seen if fellow captain Patrice Bergeron will be hampered by his own injury, an upper-body ailment suffered on a hit Friday night. But Chara's absence alone marks a significant loss for Boston's blue line, which had deployed the 41-year-old six-time All-Star as one of its most important defensemen this season.
From Shinzawa's report: "Before Chara limped off the ice, [coach Bruce] Cassidy enjoyed the security of sending out his strongman for every difficult defensive assignment. Even while McAvoy and Carlo suffered their respective injuries, Chara was the constant on Cassidy's top pairing."
Chara initially left the ice on Wednesday during the Bruins' 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The six-time James Norris Memorial Trophy finalist collided with Avs center Carl Soderberg during the first period, and an awkward turn of the knee forced Chara out of action after just over five minutes of playing time on the night. He missed more than a week of games in 2017-18 due to an upper-body injury but has otherwise been durable over the course of his Bruins career, appearing in fewer than 70 games just twice since 2006-07.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fake Twitter accounts defend Senators
The accounts targeted Ottawa newspapers after Sens players were heard joking about their f...
-
Best DraftKings NHL DFS lineups, Nov. 17
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, gives optimal...
-
Marchand trolls refs with white flag
The NHL's most notorious pest is at it again
-
The Kings and Ducks have been pathetic
Hockey in SoCal certainly isn't what it used to be
-
Puck fractures Fowler's face
Fowler will undergo surgery to fix 'a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone,...
-
Jets' emergency goalie suits up for Caps
Here's how Gavin McHale, the University of Manitoba women's coach, suited up for Washington...