Boston Bruins forward David Krejci announced his retirement on Monday after 16 NHL seasons. Krejci spent all 16 of his NHL seasons as a member of the Bruins.

"When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011," Krejci said in a statement.

"I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something and I will always be here for you."

Krejci returned to the Bruins last summer on a one-year deal after spending the 2021-22 campaign playing for HC Olomouc in Czechia. The veteran center tallied 56 points (16 goals and 40 assists) during the 2022-23 season, which was his highest point total since 2015-16.

The 37-year-old helped Boston set league records for the most points (135) and victories (65) in a season. The Bruins were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs despite their record-breaking regular season.

Krejci was originally selected in the second round (No. 63 overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft. Throughout his 16-year career, Krejci racked up 786 points (231 goals and 555 assists) in 1,032 career contests with Boston.

Krejci ranks fifth in assists (555) in team history, while also ranking fifth in games played (1,032), sixth in postseason points (43), and ninth in points (786).

The veteran center was a key part of the Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011 as he tallied 23 points (12 goals and 11 assists) in 25 postseason games. Krejci follows longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron into retirement after the Bruins captain hung up his skates July 25.