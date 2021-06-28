Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak announced on Monday that his infant son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, has died. Viggo was just six days old when he died on June 23.

Pastrnak shared a photo of his son's feet, along with a heartfelt message, on his Instagram page in the announcement.

Here's what Pastrnak wrote:

"Viggo Rohl Pastrnak June 17th 2021 - June 23rd 2021 🕊 We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER. Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

The Bruins released a statement after Pastrnak made the announcement. The team offered condolences to Pastrnak and his girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson.

"David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss," the team wrote. "Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

Others in the hockey community, including multiple teams, also reached out with messages of support for Pastrnak and Rohlsson:

Pastrnak and Rohlsson do not have any other children together.