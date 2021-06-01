Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has been hit with a maximum fine for cross-checking, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday. DeBrusk was fined $5,000 for hitting Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in the back of the head during Game 2 of the New York-Boston series.

The incident itself happened in the third period.

DeBrusk and Mayfield were getting tangled out in front of net when the Bruins player got behind the Islanders player and threw two cross checks. The first appeared the hit Mayfield's back, while the second connected to the back of the head of the New York defenseman.

Mayfield fell down to the ice clutching his head and remained there for a few moments. After he got up, he appeared to be dazed. No penalty was called on the play

Mayfield has been one of the top performers for the Isles during this playoff run, showing a sudden spike in improvement from his outings during the regular season. The Isles went on to win Game 2 of the series, 4-3, in overtime, with Casey Cizikas pouncing on an errant puck to end things.

The next game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at Nassau Coliseum.