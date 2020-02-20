Bruins' Jake DeBrusk shares special moment with his father during pregame interview

It's not every day that an athlete and a parent get to interact in a professional capacity, but that's exactly what happened prior to the Boston Bruins facing the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Before the game, Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk was interviewed by his father, Louie DeBrusk, who works as an analyst for CBC's Hockey Night In Canada.

The DeBrusks got to share the moment and even took some time to poke a little bit of fun at each other. Jake threw a jab at his father by saying that he got sick of his hunting stories, but Louie got a shot of his own in before his son skated off.

This father/son interview exchange between @LouDeBrusk and @JDebrusk is just too good 😂 pic.twitter.com/8Wcla5QbjY — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) February 20, 2020

"Well listen, kiddo," Louie told Jake. "Get the feet going. I don't want to have to say bad things about you tonight. Hey, thanks a lot. Good luck, all right, kiddo?"

"Thanks, Dad," Jake replied to his father's sarcastic comment. "Love you."

Louie DeBrusk didn't exactly have a similar career to that of his son. Louie scored just 19 goals and racked up 797 penalty minutes in 228 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Oilers during his NHL career.

On the other hand, Jake DeBrusk has proved to be a dynamic goal scorer during his first three seasons with the Bruins. DeBrusk has scored 61 career goals thus far while netting 18 goals and recording 16 assists this season.

The Bruins ended up defeating the Oilers 2-1 in overtime in a contest where DeBrusk was kept off the score sheet. Regardless, the heartwarming moment was a very special one for the DeBrusk family.