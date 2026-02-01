Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference clash when the Boston Bruins battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night in the NHL Stadium Series 2026. Boston is coming off a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, while Tampa Bay defeated Winnipeg 4-1 that same night. The Bruins (32-20-3), who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, are 11-12-2 on the road this season. The Lightning (34-14-4), who are also 8-1-1 over the last 10, lead the Atlantic Division with 72 points. The Bruins are 4-1 all-time in NHL outdoor games, while the Lightning are 1-0.

Opening faceoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning are the -217 favorites (risk $217 to win $100) in the latest Lightning vs. Bruins odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 6. Before making any Bruins vs. Lightning picks, check out the NHL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 of the 2026-26 NHL schedule 51-47 on top-rated NHL betting picks this season, returning +359 in profit.

Now, the model has simulated Bruins vs. Lightning 10,000 times. Here are several NHL odds and trends for Lightning vs. Bruins:

Bruins vs. Lightning money line: Boston +178, Tampa Bay -217 Bruins vs. Lightning over/under: 6 goals Bruins vs. Lightning puck line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+118)

How to make Lightning vs. Bruins picks

After 10,000 simulations of Bruins vs. Lightning, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (5.5). The Over has hit in three of the last four head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in six of the last seven Boston games, and once in the past three Tampa Bay games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Boston's David Pastrnak to score .50 goals and .81 assists, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman will make 23.7 saves and allow just 3.33 goals. Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel both are projected 0.53 or more goals, while Kucherov is projected to add 1.14 assists. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy will make 22 saves and allow 2.75 goals as the model projects 6.4 combined goals.

The model also says one side of the puck line hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Lightning vs. Bruins, and which side of the puck line hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bruins vs. Lightning spread to back, all from the model that has returned over $350 on top-rated NHL picks, and find out.