Bruins lines vs. Tampa: Reinforcements arrive

Some big names are back, and guess who’s between the pipes?

There’s certainly a lot of chatter and uncertainty around this game tonight, which is weird, considering it’s a random November game against Tampa Bay.

However, let’s get right into it:

Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask will start in goal tonight. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017

AWWWWWW YEAH, nipping that goalie controversy in the bud until Tampa wins by 19 goals... * cries *

In the “reinforcements” division:

Cassidy also says Brad Marchand, David Backes, and Ryan Spooner will all return to the lineup tonight. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017

Brad Marchand returns against Tampa?!?! Jake Dotchin quakes in fear...somewhere in the AHL.

Anyways, let’s take a stab at this:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Ah, everything is going fine. What a great first line! Things aren’t so bad...

Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes

Oh, we’re back to “top six Riley Nash.” OK, this isn’t ideal, but it’s manageable.

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - Noel Acciari

Well this is a weird line. A guy who does nothing but shoot, a really fast guy and a grinder.

Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Tim Schaller

Hey, it’s “Beleskey and the two guys who are taking his ice time!”

Overall, not as bad as it could be, thanks to the returns of Marchand, Backes and Spooner.

On defense, things shouldn’t change much:

Zdeno Chara - Charlie McAvoy

Brandon Carlo - Torey Krug

Matt Grzelcyk - Kevan Miller

Bruins gonna win, 523-1!