Bruins lines vs. Tampa: Reinforcements arrive
Some big names are back, and guess who’s between the pipes?
There’s certainly a lot of chatter and uncertainty around this game tonight, which is weird, considering it’s a random November game against Tampa Bay.
However, let’s get right into it:
Bruce Cassidy says Tuukka Rask will start in goal tonight. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017
AWWWWWW YEAH, nipping that goalie controversy in the bud until Tampa wins by 19 goals... * cries *
In the “reinforcements” division:
Cassidy also says Brad Marchand, David Backes, and Ryan Spooner will all return to the lineup tonight. #NHLBruins— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 29, 2017
Brad Marchand returns against Tampa?!?! Jake Dotchin quakes in fear...somewhere in the AHL.
Anyways, let’s take a stab at this:
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Ah, everything is going fine. What a great first line! Things aren’t so bad...
Danton Heinen - Riley Nash - David Backes
Oh, we’re back to “top six Riley Nash.” OK, this isn’t ideal, but it’s manageable.
Frank Vatrano - Ryan Spooner - Noel Acciari
Well this is a weird line. A guy who does nothing but shoot, a really fast guy and a grinder.
Matt Beleskey - Sean Kuraly - Tim Schaller
Hey, it’s “Beleskey and the two guys who are taking his ice time!”
Overall, not as bad as it could be, thanks to the returns of Marchand, Backes and Spooner.
On defense, things shouldn’t change much:
Bruins gonna win, 523-1!
