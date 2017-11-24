Bruins Lose Controversial Challenge... Somehow

Did they get robbed?

Late in the 2nd period with the Bruins up 3-2, Sidney Crosby did the following:

And a game-tying goal for Sidney Crosby too! pic.twitter.com/897d2d9YY0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2017

The refs called it no goal on the ice, but it was reviewed for literally the longest review in the history of video review and the refs called it a good goal.

So uh, how about this stoppage? Going on approximately an hour here. — StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) November 24, 2017

Bruce decides to challenge the decision but yet again the refs call a good goal as they say the puck crossed line prior to whistle, despite evidence to the contrary.

Also, Crosby clearly slashed Khudobin, which I'm pretty sure is goalie interference. Two very clear reasons that shouldn't have been a goal. — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 24, 2017

EDIT (3:21 PM): From the league:

Explanation of Pittsburgh’s 3rd Goal today in Boston. pic.twitter.com/MQzJeeYW3C — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) November 24, 2017

What are your thoughts? Did the Bruins get robbed?