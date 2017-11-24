Bruins Lose Controversial Challenge... Somehow
Did they get robbed?
Late in the 2nd period with the Bruins up 3-2, Sidney Crosby did the following:
People... Everywhere.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 24, 2017
And a game-tying goal for Sidney Crosby too! pic.twitter.com/897d2d9YY0
The refs called it no goal on the ice, but it was reviewed for literally the longest review in the history of video review and the refs called it a good goal.
So uh, how about this stoppage? Going on approximately an hour here.— StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) November 24, 2017
Bruce decides to challenge the decision but yet again the refs call a good goal as they say the puck crossed line prior to whistle, despite evidence to the contrary.
Also, Crosby clearly slashed Khudobin, which I'm pretty sure is goalie interference. Two very clear reasons that shouldn't have been a goal.— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) November 24, 2017
EDIT (3:21 PM): From the league:
Explanation of Pittsburgh’s 3rd Goal today in Boston. pic.twitter.com/MQzJeeYW3C— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) November 24, 2017
What are your thoughts? Did the Bruins get robbed?
