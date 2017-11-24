Bruins Lose Controversial Challenge... Somehow

Bruins Lose Controversial Challenge... Somehow

Did they get robbed?

Late in the 2nd period with the Bruins up 3-2, Sidney Crosby did the following:

The refs called it no goal on the ice, but it was reviewed for literally the longest review in the history of video review and the refs called it a good goal.

Bruce decides to challenge the decision but yet again the refs call a good goal as they say the puck crossed line prior to whistle, despite evidence to the contrary.

EDIT (3:21 PM): From the league:

What are your thoughts? Did the Bruins get robbed?

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop