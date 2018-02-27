Bruins lose MVP candidate Patrice Bergeron indefinitely with fractured foot

The Bruins are locked in a race for the Eastern Conference first seed, but they'll have to play part of the home stretch without arguably their most important player.

Center Patrice Bergeron will be out indefinitely with a fractured foot. The MVP candidate will be reevaluated in two weeks.

It's a difficult loss exacerbated by the fact that the Bruins, seven points behind the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning, just made a major move in trading for Rick Nash at the deadline, but the Bruins will have to find a way to deal with the inevitable changes to their top two lines.

Bergeron has led one of the best lines in hockey, with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak benefiting hugely from his presence. Bergeron has 54 points this season, with 27 goals. Marchand and Pastrnak have 24 and 22 goals. Riley Nash will now move up to the first line, but the production of a Hart Trophy candidate can't be replicated.

"He is up for the Hart Trophy as MVP of the league so it is going to hurt," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, via the Boston Herald. "We have been through this earlier in the year where we've needed guys to step up and we don't expect one person to replace [Bergeron], it will be done by committee."

The second line will have David Krejci centering for new acquisition Rick Nash, though Riley would have been a solid complement for Rick, having posted a respectable 18 assists to this point.

The injury occurred during Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs, a 4-3 loss, when he was hit in the foot. He played on it against the Sabres on Sunday.

"It is very disappointing to say the least," said Bergeron, per the Herald. "It was tough news to get last night.

"It was on a clearing attempt by [the Maple Leafs] and I wasn't expecting it. You never want to step away from it, you always want to be a part of everything and it is going to be tough tonight being on the sideline."

More than his production on the first line, the Bruins will miss Bergeron's effectiveness in faceoffs and on special teams. Bergeron was a key part of the Bruins' power play and penalty-kill units. It's an all around difficult loss, and it likely means that Bruins will need to focus on getting healthy before the postseason. Catching the Lightning was already a tall order, and it isn't impossible now. But Bergeron will be a pivotal part of any playoff run the Bruins might make.