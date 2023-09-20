The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that winger Brad Marchand has been named the 27th captain in franchise history. Marchand will replace Patrice Bergeron as the Bruins captain after Bergeron announced his retirement during the offseason.

Bergeron had served as Boston's captain since 2021. Since 2006, the Bruins have only had two captains in Bergeron and defenseman Zdeno Chara.

"I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become," Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. "Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit."

Marchand joins a legendary group of former Bruins players that have worn the "C" in the past. Legends such as Joe Thornton (2002-05), Ray Bourque (1985-2000) and Johnny Bucyk (1966-67 and 1973-77) have all served as the Bruins' captain during their star-studded careers.

Marchand joins the ranks of past Bruins captains, including seven Hall of Famers and seven former Bruins whose numbers have been retired.

The Bruins star has tallied 862 points (372 goals and 490 assists) since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft. Marchand is fresh off of a season in which he registered 67 points (21 goals and 46 assists).

Marchand ranks eighth in Bruins history in games played (947), fourth in game-winning goals (71), sixth in goals (372), seventh in points (862) and ninth in assists (490). He has also scored 53 playoff goals over 146 postseason games across his 14-year NHL career.

The Bruins star also helped lead the franchise to a Stanley Cup in 2011 when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks. Marchand registered 11 goals and eight assists during that series.