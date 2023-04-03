The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have a shot at putting together the best regular-season record in NHL history, depending one how the next week goes.

The Bruins have been playing at a historic level since puck drop on opening night. As things currently stand:

The Bruins are 60-12-5 with 125 points on the season

That puts them sixth on the NHL's all-time list, and they still have five games remaining in the regular season.

They are very well within range of the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, who hold the NHL record with 132 points. That Canadiens team won the Stanley Cup, and the 2022-23 Bruins have shown they have what it takes to win it all too.

The Bruins have already blown past the previous franchise record of 57 wins in a single season, and they are on track to set a new bar that will be incredibly difficult for future teams to reach. The record-setting win, which came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 30, also clinched the Presidents' Trophy for Boston

With their win over the St. Louis Blues on April 2, the Bruins became the fourth team in NHL history to win at least 60 games, joining the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings, and the aforementioned 1976-77 Canadiens.

The Bruins need eight of a possible 10 points in their last five games to break the record, but they have been picking up points at an 81.2% clip all season. Follow along here as Boston chases down NHL history.

2022-23 Boston Bruins points tracker

Date: April 3

Last result: Bruins def. Blues, 4-3 (S/O)

Points gained: 2

Total points on season: 125

Games remaining: 5