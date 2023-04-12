The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have put together the best regular-season record in NHL history. Since puck drop on opening night of the regular season, Boston has been nearly unbeatable. As things currently stand, as of April 12:

The Bruins are 64-12-5 with 133 points on the season. On April 9, they set the NHL record for wins in a season by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers for their 63rd victory

Boston eclipsed the Montreal Canadiens' record of 132 points, which was set during the 1976-77 season. The Canadiens ended up winning the Stanley Cup that season, and the Bruins have shown that they are very capable of accomplishing that very same feat.

The Bruins have already blown past the previous franchise record of 57 wins in a single season, and they are on track to set a new bar that will be incredibly difficult for future teams to reach. The record-setting win, which came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 30, also clinched the Presidents' Trophy for Boston.

2022-23 Boston Bruins points tracker

Date: April 12

Last result: Bruins def. Capitals, 5-2

Points gained: 2

Total points on season: 133 -- the most ever in a single season.

Games remaining: 1