Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins
Getty Images

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have put together the best regular-season record in NHL history. Since puck drop on opening night of the regular season, Boston has been nearly unbeatable. As things currently stand, as of April 12:

The Bruins have already blown past the previous franchise record of 57 wins in a single season, and they are on track to set a new bar that will be incredibly difficult for future teams to reach. The record-setting win, which came against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 30, also clinched the Presidents' Trophy for Boston.

2022-23 Boston Bruins points tracker

Date: April 12
Last result: Bruins def. Capitals, 5-2
Points gained: 2
Total points on season: 133 -- the most ever in a single season.
Games remaining: 1