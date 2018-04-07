Bruins, Raptors send condolences after Canadian junior hockey team bus crash kills 14

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Raptors are among several teams across several professional sports leagues sending condolences to a junior hockey team after 14 of its players or coaches died in a bus crash late Friday.

The Humboldt Broncos, who play in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), were traveling to the town of Nipawin for a playoff game at the start of the weekend when a transport truck collided with the team bus. Canadian police have confirmed that 14 of the bus' 28 passengers have died, while the other 14 have been transported to the hospital with injuries -- three of them critical.

Saturday morning, the Bruins tweeted that "our hearts are heavy this morning" and assured the Humboldt community that "the hockey world is with you at this time."

Our hearts are heavy this morning. The Boston Bruins send our thoughts and deepest condolences to the Humboldt Broncos, their families, and the entire Humboldt community.



The hockey world is with you during this difficult time. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2018

The NBA's Raptors did the same, echoing comments from Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, USA Hockey and various NHL players.

Thinking of the Humboldt Broncos and our friends in the hockey community at this terrible time. From Toronto to the Prairies, our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) April 7, 2018

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018