Bruins recall Szwarz, assign O’Gara
Two minor roster moves on a game-free Saturday.
The Bruins announced two roster moves today, one minor and one slightly more important than minor.
Jordan Szwarz has been recalled from Providence on an emergency basis, while Rob O’Gara was sent back to the Baby B’s.
Szwarz’s recall is the more interesting of the two (no offense to Rob O’Gara). Because it’s on an emergency basis, it means he’s only going to play in the event of an injured player being unable to go.
It’s easy to speculate who that injured player will be: Peter Cehlarik, who left yesterday’s game in the third period after a knee-on-knee collision with Matt Hunwick.
Cehlarik didn’t return, meaning he’s likely to be the guy Szwarz replaces.
Szwarz had 3 points in 9 games in his previous stint with the big club.
