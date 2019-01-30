Bruins rookie Trent Frederic got into massive brawl in his first NHL game, and his parents were absolutely ecstatic

Boston Bruins prospect Trent Frederic made his NHL debut on Tuesday and his arrival was quite a loud one.

No, he didn't get on the scoresheet in the Bruins' shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets. In fact, he had a team-low 8:29 of ice time, but his impact was felt. Just ask Brandon Tanev's face.

During the second period, Tanev -- a Winnipeg Jets forward -- went after the 20-year-old Frederic and challenged him, possibly as a bit of a test of the youngster's mettle. That proved to be a rather unwise decision, as Frederic not only was willing to drop the gloves with Tanev, but he was ready to inflict some punishment.

WELCOME TO THE SHOW TRENT FREDERIC!!! pic.twitter.com/h4XojA2dtS — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) January 30, 2019

Tanev is slightly smaller than Frederic and only had two prior fighting majors in his career, so maybe it shouldn't have come as a huge surprise that Frederic was able to get the better of him. Still, the TD Garden crowd was fired up to see the newest Bruin respond with authority.

But nobody in the crowd was as fired up as Frederic's mom and dad, who could barely contain their excitement after the conclusion of the fight. In the heat of the moment, the elder Frederic's had one of the most amusing high-five flubs you're ever likely to see.

Trent Frederic’s parents need to work on their high-fives pic.twitter.com/piQ25M9Yeg — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 30, 2019

Part fist-pump ... part high-five ... all whiff. Welcome to the world of hockey -- a place where parents are overcome with pride and joy as their young son gets into a bare-knuckle fist fight directly in front of them.

Frederic was picked by the Bruins with the 29th overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft and was a two-year standout for the University of Wisconsin. If his first game was any indication, his style of play might be well-received in Boston.

Watch regional NHL games and prime-time nationally televised games all season long through fuboTV (Try for free).