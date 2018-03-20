Bruins' Ryan Donato scores three points in NHL debut, then goes to class at Harvard

Ryan Donato is a pretty busy guy. On Sunday, he signed with the Boston Bruins on an entry-level contract. On Monday, he put up three points in his debut with the Bruins. And on Tuesday, he went to class at Harvard University.

He's the kind of guy that is just cartoonishly awesome, and he started what might well be a prolific NHL career Monday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Ryan Donato's last ~24 hours:



- sign contract with Bruins

- notch first goal, two assists in NHL debut

- wake up and go back to class at Harvard — Goalie Blinnterference (@NHLBlinn) March 20, 2018

Donato, 21, turned heads with his play on the U.S. Olympic team in Pyeongchang, where was an utter star. He has been an integral part of his Harvard team since his freshman year in 2015, putting up 60 goals and 44 assists. He was a 2014 second-round draft pick, and signed a two-year entry level contract Sunday. He had five goals in five games for Team USA, which tied him for the lead among all Olympians. He also was a finalist for the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award, which is given to hockey's top player. He had 26 goals and 17 assists this season.

He became available to sign when Clarkston defeated Harvard 5-4 in overtime in the ECAC semifinals Friday. So Donato's NHL career picked up where his college career left off -- with a 5-4 OT loss. However, the Bruins are prepared to make a playoff run, and Donato, the son of Harvard coach and former Bruins forward Ted Donato, is ready to help. He started by one-upping his old man, scoring a goal in his first appearance as a Bruin. Ted didn't score until his second.

Ryan Donato (goal, two assists) became the eighth Bruin to score his first career goal this season and first to register a multi-point game in his NHL debut since Jarno Kultanen in 2000. pic.twitter.com/sjjosftqhJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 20, 2018

Donato put up two more points, a power-play assist to Riley Nash in the second period and a helper on David Krejci's game-tying goal in the third period.

Donato played on the second line alongside Krejci, as the Bruins continue to find offense from unexpected places in the absence of Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins are 7-2-1 in their past 10 games, and are a mere three points back of the Lightning for the Eastern Conference lead. As for Donato? He's still learning, but he'll adjust.

"It was so much faster than what I've ever seen," he said, per ESPN. "But at the end of the day, it's something you can get used to. When you're playing with great players like that, it's something that will come along fast."

However, standings aren't all that Donato has to concern himself with. He's also studying for his Harvard classes on road trips, per Matt Kalman.

#NHLBruins Ryan Donato confirms he's still a student at Harvard. "So you're bringing the books on the road trip?" "Yep." — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) March 19, 2018

The Bruins are banged up, but they've persevered this season. It's hard to imagine a team surviving more throughout a single season and achieving the success the Bruins have. Donato might continue to give them a much-needed lift, at least until they return some of their injured players. Alongside Bergeron, Rick Nash is hurt (in fact, Donato was supposed to be on the third line before Nash was scratched from Monday's lineup), and Jake DeBrusk and David Backes have battled injuries.

Donato coming out and making his debut under these conditions is impressive. Waking up the next morning to go to class at Harvard is astounding. And if you're wondering, yes, there's a chance he becomes the NHL's Ryan Fitzpatrick. Apologies in advance.