Bishop Feehan High School hockey player A.J. Quetta suffered a serious injury after crashing headfirst into the boards during a game on Tuesday night. The exact extent of Quetta's injury isn't known yet, but he reportedly has successfully underwent one surgery already. The Boston hockey community -- including the Bruins -- is rallying around the high schooler.

Following Quetta's injury, the Boston Bruins quickly wanted to show their support for the local hockey player.

"The Boston Bruins are sending best wishes to Bishop Feehan hockey player A.J. Quetta," the team said in a statement. "We are keeping A.J., his family, and the Bishop Feehan community in our hearts during this very difficult time."

But the support from the Bruins didn't stop there. The team also pledged a $100,000 donation that will benefit Quetta. In addition, the team plans to auction off game-used sticks with all of the proceeds going towards Quetta's medical expenses.

The Bruins also hung Quetta's jersey on the team's bench during Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Following the 4-1 win, the team placed the game puck in a locker with Quetta's jersey and plan to give him the puck.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle also offered his well wishes to Quetta and his family.

"You never want to see it happen," Coyle said. "Unfortunately it does sometimes. I think the big thing is the hockey community just rallying around when that happens. You see so much support. A.J. and his family aren't alone by any means. We've got so many people behind them, supporting them, helping out as best they can, and sending well wishes. We know he's going to pull through and be great. I hear he's a strong kid as it is, and I know the family is as well. We're behind him. I know a lot of people are. It's just great to see support when tragedy strikes. We know there's brighter days ahead."

Prior to the Bruins' donation, a GoFundMe page was set up by Quetta's parents. The page has already raised over $537,000 to help with medical bills.