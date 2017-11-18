Bruins to play Chicago in the 2019 Winter Classic

Rumored for a few weeks, today’s announcement made it official.

The rumors started going around a couple weeks ago, but an announcement today made it official: the Bruins will be playing in the 2019 Winter Classic.

The team announced today that it would be playing the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in the 2019 edition of the outdoor showcase, the third time the Bruins have participated in the Winter Classic.

The Blackhawks are participating in their fourth Winter Classic, because the league can’t have an outdoor game without Chicago, it seems.

The game should be pretty cool for Anders Bjork, who played his college hockey at Notre Dame.

The stadium holds almost 81,000 people and is about two hours away from Chicago by car.

This marks the first time the Bruins will be the away team in a Winter Classic.

They beat the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime in 2010 at Fenway Park, and got run over by Montreal at Gillette Stadium in 2016.

What do you think? Excited for this, or are you over outdoor games?