No other Boston Bruin will wear the No. 33 again. The team announced Monday ahead of the 2025-26 season that Zdeno Chara's No. 33 jersey will be retired early next year on Jan. 15 ahead of the Bruins' home game against the Seattle Kraken, cementing the legendary defenseman's place in the franchise's rich history.

Chara was team captain for all 14 years of his time in Boston from 2006 to 2020 and helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011 -- their first since 1972. His No. 33 will be the 13th retired number by the Bruins.

Team president Cam Neely called Chara "one of the greatest Bruins of all time" and emphasized how important he was to the team's success for more than a decade.

"From the moment he arrived in Boston in 2006, Zdeno Chara brought with him an unmatched presence, combining size, strength, and skill with a leadership style that elevated everyone around him," Neely said in a statement. "Zdeno set the standard with his professionalism, his legendary work ethic and his fierce competitiveness, and he did it all while representing our organization with the utmost class. As someone who has experienced what it means to have your number hanging in the rafters, I can say without a doubt that Zdeno's No. 33 belongs there."

The 2025 Hall of Famer and 2009 Norris Trophy winner for best defenseman appeared in six NHL All-Star games and more than 1,000 games for the Bruins, finishing his career in Boston with 148 goals and 333 assists for 481 points. For the entirety of his 24-year career, Chara holds the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman (1,680).

"It is truly beyond words to see my jersey, No. 33, raised to the rafters at TD Garden. This honor is greater than anything I could have imagined when I first came to Boston," Chara wrote in a statement. "To the Bruins organization -- thank you for letting me lead this team and believing in me. To all my teammates past and present -- this moment belongs to you as well. To Bruins fans -- you are the best. Thank you for your cheers and support and for making Boston feel like home from the very first day. Your energy and passion pushed me in every game, and I will embrace and carry that feeling with me forever. To my family -- you made everything possible. This moment is not just mine -- it belongs to all of us."

Other retired numbers by the Bruins are No. 16 (Rick Middleton); No. 8 (Cam Neely); No. 24 (Terry O'Reilly); No. 77 (Ray Bourque); No. 7 (Phil Esposito); No. 9 (Johnny Bucyk: No. 4 (Bobby Orr); No. 15 (Milt Schmid); No. 2 (Eddie Shore); No. 5 (Aubrey "Dit" Clapper); No. 3 (Lionel Hitchman).

Chara signed a one-day contract with the Bruins and hung up his skates in September 2022. Since retiring, Chara has participated in Ironmans and marathons, including the Boston Marathon.