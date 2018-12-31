Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds, line: 2019 Winter Classic picks, predictions from expert who's 30-16

The NHL moves outdoors as Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set to host the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. Boston (21-14-4) comes into this matchup fourth in the Atlantic Division with 46 points on the season, while Chicago (15-20-6) is sixth in the Central, but has won five of its last six games entering play on Tuesday afternoon. In the latest Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds, Boston is -105 on the money line (bet $105 to win $100), while the Over-Under for total goals is set at six. Before making any 2019 Winter Classic picks of your own, be sure to check out the top Bruins–Blackhawks picks and predictions from David Kelly.

Kelly has considered the injury bug that has hit the Bruins recently as the calendar turns to 2019. Forward Brad Marchand has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and is considered questionable to play Tuesday. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has also been sidelined with a lower body injury. Add in a suspension for David Backes that will hold him out until Jan. 5, and the Bruins are missing several key pieces.

That's been a big factor in their struggles over the past few weeks, as they've dropped two of their last three and four of their last eight, pushing them significantly behind Tampa Bay and Toronto in the Atlantic Standings.

But the rebuilding Blackhawks might help the Bruins get back on the right track in the Winter Classic 2019.

Even though Chicago has played better lately, it has struggled in several key statistical categories this year. The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals per game against (3.61) and 31st on the penalty kill (74.2 percent). Boston's fifth-ranked power play is in great position to expose Chicago there and could be the difference in this matchup.

