Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds, line: 2019 Winter Classic picks, predictions from expert who's 30-16
David Kelly has his finger on the pulse of the Chicago Blackhawks, and he's locked in his pick for the Winter Classic.
The NHL moves outdoors as Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set to host the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks at 1 p.m. ET on New Year's Day. Boston (21-14-4) comes into this matchup fourth in the Atlantic Division with 46 points on the season, while Chicago (15-20-6) is sixth in the Central, but has won five of its last six games entering play on Tuesday afternoon. In the latest Bruins vs. Blackhawks odds, Boston is -105 on the money line (bet $105 to win $100), while the Over-Under for total goals is set at six. Before making any 2019 Winter Classic picks of your own, be sure to check out the top Bruins–Blackhawks picks and predictions from David Kelly.
SportsLine's renowned NHL handicapper has returned eye-popping results for on his hockey picks. In the 2017-18 season alone, Kelly nailed 57 percent of his selections and $100 bettors who followed him profited $3,429. He also enters 2019 on a blistering 30-16 run on all his picks involving the Blackhawks. Anybody who has been following those is way, way up.
Now he's studied the 2019 Winter Classic odds from every possible angle and has revealed his picks only over at SportsLine.
Kelly has considered the injury bug that has hit the Bruins recently as the calendar turns to 2019. Forward Brad Marchand has been sidelined with an upper-body injury and is considered questionable to play Tuesday. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy has also been sidelined with a lower body injury. Add in a suspension for David Backes that will hold him out until Jan. 5, and the Bruins are missing several key pieces.
That's been a big factor in their struggles over the past few weeks, as they've dropped two of their last three and four of their last eight, pushing them significantly behind Tampa Bay and Toronto in the Atlantic Standings.
But the rebuilding Blackhawks might help the Bruins get back on the right track in the Winter Classic 2019.
Even though Chicago has played better lately, it has struggled in several key statistical categories this year. The Blackhawks are 30th in the NHL in goals per game against (3.61) and 31st on the penalty kill (74.2 percent). Boston's fifth-ranked power play is in great position to expose Chicago there and could be the difference in this matchup.
Kelly has evaluated all these factors, and we can tell you he's leaning to the Over, but his strongest play is on one side of the money line. He's identified a crucial x-factor he believes makes one side a must-back.
Who wins Blackhawks vs. Bruins? And what crucial X-factor makes one side a must-back on the money line? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 2019 Winter Classic you should be all over, all from a renowned NHL handicapper who is 30-16 on his Chicago picks, and find out.
